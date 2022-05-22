Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia teacher charged after child pornography found on Snapchat account

None of Knizner's students appear to be victims in connection to the child porn charges, police said

By Landon Mion | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

A Virginia middle school teacher was arrested last week on child pornography charges, according to police.

Kristine Knizner, a general science teacher at Irving Middle School in Springfield, allegedly had child sexual abuse content on her Snapchat account, Fairfax County police said, according to Fox 5.

Fairfax police said they had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Tuesday that someone with a Snapchat account associated with a Fairfax County IP address was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

An investigation determined that the IP address was connected to Knizner's home in Springfield. Detectives carried out a search warrant and found that Knizner was the home's only occupant.

Kristine Knizner, a general science teacher at Irving Middle School in Springfield, Virginia, allegedly had child sexual abuse content on her Snapchat account, Fairfax County police said

Fairfax County Police charged Kristine Knizner with possession of child pornography. 

Photos and videos of child pornography were found on several of the teacher's social media applications.

Knizner was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and was taken to the Adult Detention Center. She was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond. 

According to police, none of the victims appear to be Knizner's students.