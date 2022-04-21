Virginia school bus crash injures 4 children, 1 adult, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia school bus collided with a pickup truck Thursday and then ran off the roadway, injuring four children and one adult on board, authorities told Fox News.

First responders arrived at the crash site on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County just before 4 p.m. local time. The bus, from the Chesterfield County Public Schools, collided with a 1997 Ford F-150 that ran off the road and "overcorrected" and struck the bus, Chesterfield County Police Lt. John Payne said.

VIRGINIA TOWN'S POLICE DEPARTMENT LETS PEOPLE GIVE REVIEWS OF OFFICER ENCOUNTERS

"The school bus then ran off the roadway and turned onto its side," he said.

The bus was carrying five students and two adult workers, he said. They ranged from nine to 21-years-old, he said.

The six people injured were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene for questioning. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a factor in the incident, Payne said.

Images shared by local media outlets show a bus on its side on the side of a ravine, which appeared to have gone over a guardrail.

"The school division has been and remains in direct contact with the families of students who were involved," a Chesterfield County Public Schools spokesperson told WTVR-TV in a statement. "We are sincerely appreciative of the work of Chesterfield County emergency personnel and everyone who assisted on the scene."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP