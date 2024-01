Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly followed an elderly woman around at a store before assaulting her on the doorstep of her home.

The incident happened Monday in the 400 block of Putnam Road, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

"The man followed the woman throughout the store she was shopping in. He then followed her out of the store, making lewd comments to her in the parking lot," police said in a statement. "Unbeknownst to her, the man followed her home and assaulted her at her front door."

Authorities described the suspect as a Black male with a black hair covering and wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, jeans and boots.

FAMILY OF 85-YEAR-OLD WOMAN KILLED BY ALLIGATOR SUES FLORIDA RETIREMENT VILLAGE FOR NEGLIGENCE

Police say the vehicle he was driving was a "white 4-door Buick sedan with a spare tire on the rear driver’s side."

"The vehicle has a sunroof, tinted windows, and Virginia tags attached to the vehicle with the last four possibly being ‘7663,’" they added. "There is no front tag on the vehicle."

VIRGINIA POLICE ARREST MAN ACCUSED IN 1991 KILLING OF ESTRANGED WIFE AND FLEEING TO EL SALVADOR

Images released by the Virginia Beach Police Department show the suspect walking around the aisles of what appears to be a drug store.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The motive for the alleged crime is unclear.