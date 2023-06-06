Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Virginia police responding to shooting outside theater that held high school graduation ceremony

Thomas Jefferson High School canceled a graduation ceremony scheduled at the theater for Tuesday evening

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
DC crime activist calls for 'accountability' as battle against surging violence continues Video

DC crime activist calls for 'accountability' as battle against surging violence continues

D.C. crime activist Ronald Moten joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his concern surrounding the growing surge in violence and what is to blame for the spike. 

Virginia police Tuesday responded to a shooting incident near a theater that was holding a high school graduation ceremony. 

Virginia Commonwealth University Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Monroe Park, near the campus' Altria Theater. 

VCU campus

An aerial shot of the VCU campus.  (vcu.edu)

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the shooting took place after Huguenot High School held a graduation ceremony at the theater. 

RPS said Thomas Jefferson High School had canceled a planned graduation ceremony planned for Tuesday evening. The ceremony will be rescheduled. 

NORTH CAROLINA GOV. ROY COOPER LAUNCHES SAFE FIREARM STORAGE INITIATIVE

Local outlets are reporting that "multiple" people were injured, but the extent of those injuries is not clear at this time. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Richmond Police for more details. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community, but a heavy police presence remains at Monroe Park. Richmond police are leading the investigation.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 