Virginia police officer injured after being hit by a motorcycle

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond police officer is being treated for a head injury after officials said he was hit by a motorcycle while on duty.

The Richmond Police Department said the officer was trying to direct traffic Tuesday evening while a group of motorcycles drove aggressively on West Broad Street near Terminal Place, WRIC-TV reported.

That's when police said one of the motorcycles hit the officer hit head-on and the driver fled.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital by a coworker and police said he has a head injury.

A man suspected of hitting the officer was arrested in Henrico county and is facing traffic-related charges, police said.