Virginia man dead after wife's son stabs him: police

A woman's son allegedly killed her husband on late Tuesday night after fatally stabbing him in a suburb of Washington, D.C.

Fairfax County police say that the stabbing happened in McLean, Virginia, after 11 p.m. and officers responded after a woman called 911 regarding the stabbing, according to FOX 5.

The woman's husband was found by police officers inside the home with "trauma to the upper body," police said in a Facebook video.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead, officials say.

FEDS ANNOUNCE MAJOR NYC GUN TRAFFICKING, FENTANYL BUST AFTER ALLEGED DEALERS CAUGHT ON CAM BY UNDERCOVER COPS

The police officer also said that the woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

6-YEAR-OLD USED MOM'S GUN TO SHOOT VIRGINIA TEACHER; POLICE REVEAL HEROIC ACTIONS FOLLOWING SHOT

Police took the son into custody, but didn't say if he is related to the victim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.