Virginia
Published

Virginia man dead after wife's son stabs him: police

Virginia police said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Idaho murder suspect can't 'explain' this evidence: Crime analyst Sheryl McCollum Video

Idaho murder suspect can't 'explain' this evidence: Crime analyst Sheryl McCollum

Former Sacramento DA Anne Marie Schubert and crime analyst Sheryl McCollum join 'Lawrence Jones Cross Country' to analyze the evidence found in Idaho murders case and how it could be used to convict suspect Bryan Kohberger.

A woman's son allegedly killed her husband on late Tuesday night after fatally stabbing him in a suburb of Washington, D.C.

Fairfax County police say that the stabbing happened in McLean, Virginia, after 11 p.m. and officers responded after a woman called 911 regarding the stabbing, according to FOX 5.

The woman's husband was found by police officers inside the home with "trauma to the upper body," police said in a Facebook video.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead, officials say.

Fairfax County police car

Fairfax County police car (Eric Bardat/ AFP/ Getty Images)

The police officer also said that the woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Second Lt Curry provides an update from the scene of a home where a woman's son allegedly stabbed her husband.

Second Lt Curry provides an update from the scene of a home where a woman's son allegedly stabbed her husband. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Police took the son into custody, but didn't say if he is related to the victim.

The scene of a home where a woman's son allegedly stabbed her husband.

The scene of a home where a woman's son allegedly stabbed her husband. (FOX 5)

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

