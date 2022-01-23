Expand / Collapse search
Virginia man arrested for stealing six newborn husky puppies and cash from pet grooming salon

Three of the six stolen puppies were recovered on Saturday

By Paul Best | Fox News
Three husky puppies returned to their mother after Virginia man steals them Video

Three husky puppies returned to their mother after Virginia man steals them

Three of six husky puppies that were stolen from a Virginia pet grooming salon were returned to their mother on Sunday after the suspected thief was arrested, according to the Hampton Police Department.

A Virginia man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly breaking into a pet grooming salon and stealing six husky puppies and cash, according to the Hampton Police Department. 

Rodney Jackson, 50, is facing charges of breaking and entering, grand larceny, grand larceny with intent to sell, and animal larceny.

    Three of the husky puppies were reunited with their mother on Saturday.  (Hampton Police Department)

    (Hampton Police Department)

    (Hampton Police Department)

    (Hampton Police Department)

    (Hampton Police Department)

Three of the husky puppies were recovered and returned to their mother on Saturday, according to police. 

Jackson, who police say is homeless, allegedly broke into the building sometime on Friday evening or Saturday morning. 

    Rodney Jackson, 50, allegedly broke into a Virginia pet grooming salon and stole six newborn huskies and cash.  (Hampton Police Department)

    Jackson took a shower and made himself something to eat while inside Critter Cleaners, according to the salon's owner.  (Hampton Police Department)

Bandi Murdock, who owns the dogs and Critter Cleaners, wrote on Facebook that she is desperately searching for the other puppies. 

"They are only 2 weeks old, they literally opened their eyes two days ago," she wrote. "They need to nurse."

Murdock told the Daily Press that they leave the puppies at the grooming salon because people are there 14 hours a day, allowing the puppies to be socialized. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

