Virginia man accused of stabbing man, his dog: police

A northern Virginia man is accused of stabbing a man and his dog Wednesday, authorities say.

Brendan Hadermann, 22, is charged with animal cruelty and malicious wounding. He is also charged with disregarding police commands to stop.

Fairfax County Police Department officers found a man and a dog with stab wounds at a Centreville residence around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

"The victim reported he suffered multiple stab wounds from a domestic-related incident," the Police Department said in a statement. "When officers arrived, they also found the family dog suffering from a puncture wound to its abdomen."

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The dog was rushed to an animal hospital in stable condition.

Hadermann is accused of fleeing in a black Chevrolet pickup truck, which was later spotted by authorities.

Virginia State Police officers found the suspect on Interstate 95, but he refused to yield, prompting a police pursuit and eventual arrest.

The Fairfax County Police Department encourages anyone with information about this case to call their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 5.