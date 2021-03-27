Virginia Beach shootings leave at least 2 dead, 8 wounded on 'very chaotic night': reports

Multiple shootings -- one of them involving a police officer -- near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in southeastern Virginia left at least two dead and eight wounded on Friday night, according to reports.

One of the deceased was killed by police and the other was killed in a separate shooting, according to WVEC-TV Norfolk reporter Ali Weatherton.

An officer was also hit by a car but was expected to survive, Weatherton wrote.

"What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach," police Chief Paul Neudigate said, according to FOX 43 in Virginia Beach. "Many different crime scenes."

Several people were reportedly in custody, being questioned by police.

Shortly after 1 a.m. ET Saturday, Virginia Beach police tweeted that "several victims" had "possibly life-threatening injuries."

Multiple people were taken to a hospital, Virginia Beach EMS said, according to FOX 43.

The original shooting happened around 11 p.m. ET at 20th and Atlantic, police said. Then shots were fired at 20th and Pacific, leading to a person being fatally shot by officers. The second victim who died was part of a separate shooting from the first two, police said.

A WVEX-TV reporter at the scene of one of the shootings tweeted she heard a police officer say, "This is bad."