Violent suspected MS-13 gang member with long rap sheet arrested after year on the run: police

A suspected MS-13 gang member with a violent criminal history has been arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, after a year on the run, police said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), Leonel Vargas Jr., 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Davidson County jail records show that he has been charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation, felony aggravated burglary, felony probation violation, misdemeanor domestic assault and two counts of misdemeanor theft of property.

He is not eligible for bond.

MNPD said its Specialized Investigations Division (SID) detectives and federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents, who have been investigating Vargas’ association with the ultra-violent Salvadoran MS-13 gang, coordinated the surveillance that led to the arrest.

ATF confirmed to Fox News Digital that their investigation into Vargas' MS-13 ties is ongoing.

Vargas has a long criminal history stemming back to 2019.

In that year, he was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, two counts of domestic assault resulting in bodily injury and one count of domestic assault with fear of bodily injury. He was sentenced to probation for those crimes.

In 2022, he violated his probation and was sentenced to a year in prison, and a year of supervised release. In the same year, a 2021 case for felony evading arrest by motor vehicle and reckless endangerment was reopened.

He was found guilty on those charges in 2023 and was sentenced to two years of supervised release.

Last year, he was charged with felony domestic aggravated assault, burglary and theft, and was on the run from police until they arrested him on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, FBI Director Kash Patel announced a $5 million bounty for information leading to the arrest of MS-13's leader in Honduras, Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías.

In the United States, the gang has recently been in the news after one alleged member, illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia , was deported to El Salvador.