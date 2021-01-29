Vietnam vet kills intruder who broke into Missouri home: report

A Vietnam veteran killed a would-be burglar who broke into his Missouri home and attacked him in the predawn hours of Thursday, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said, according to a report.

Deputies responding to a 911 call found the intruder dead inside the home south of Willard, which is near Springfield, around 4 a.m. Thursday, KY3-TV in Springfield reported.

"The suspect attacked the homeowner and the homeowner was able to defend himself and as a result the suspect is deceased," public information officer Deputy Jason Winston told the station. "We’re just glad the homeowner was able to confront the suspect and defend himself and his family against this attack."

Two other family members were reportedly inside the home during the break-in but weren’t harmed. The homeowner was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, KY3 reported.

"He probably saved them," a neighbor told the station. "He’s already a hero because he’s a Vietnam veteran. Now he’s even a bigger hero because he saved his family."

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation and at this time there is no known connection between the homeowner and the intruder.

"The residents have no idea who the suspect is. There is no connection there. As of right that’s what we have been told," Deputy Winston told the station.