Robbery - Theft
Published

Video shows St. Louis bar patron calmly lighting cigarette during armed stick-up

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A man armed with what police said was a heavily modified pistol showed up at a St. Louis bar early Wednesday and ordered patrons to the ground—but Tony Tovar didn’t budge from his seat.

“I said not another punk trying to pull a punk move," Tovar told KSDK-TV Friday of the incident in Behrmann's Tavern.

"I'm so tired of people in south city trying to muscle their way in with firearms or bad attitude or some kind of aggression," he said. "I wasn't gonna comply."

Tony Tovar said to himself "not another punk trying to pull a punk move" when he encountered a stickup man at a St. Louis bar Wednesday.

Footage of the attempted stick-up shows the hold-up man grabbing Tovar’s cellphone and Tovar grabbing it back. It then shows Tovar calmly take a cigarette, light it and take a puff as the robber points his weapon at him from the other side of the bar.

The robber made off with $300 in cash from the register, according to reports. No one was hurt.

Tony Tovar lit a cigarette as Behrmann's Tavern was robbed Wednesday by a man with a weapon.

"I wasn't really concerned," Tovar told the station. "I just had a really good feeling he wasn't out to harm anybody he just wanted drug money."

Kevin Moore was charged in connection with the heist, the station reported Friday evening. Police said Moore has a rap sheet with convictions for assault, robbery and weapon possession.

Kevin Moore was charged Friday in connection with the robbery at Behrmann's Tavern.

Tovar wasn’t recommending that anyone in his shoes do what he did.

"It’s probably not in your best interest if they have a loaded firearm, I wouldn’t suggest that to just anybody,” he said.