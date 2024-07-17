Video shows Trump arriving at Pennsylvania hospital moments after attempted assassination

An ardent Trump supporter captured video of the 45th president arriving at a Pennsylvania hospital moments after he was shot.

Rick Foerster, the owner of Apparel by 45, told Fox News Digital his wife, Karen, was in the same hospital where Trump was taken following the fateful shooting at his Butler campaign rally on July 13.

The supporter said that he had VIP tickets for the rally at the Butler Fairgrounds and arrived promptly at 9 a.m. on Saturday to secure front row seats.

The rally, which was not scheduled to begin until 5 p.m., was set in a massive field in 97-degree heat with no shade.

"There was nothing between us and the stage except a metal barrier," he said. "I'm literally 15 feet from the podium."

"At about 4:30 p.m., my wife was getting dizzy and faint, and so we went to get help, and they took her to a cooling tent," Foerster said. "Her blood pressure spiked, and they decided to take her to the nearest hospital by ambulance."

Foerster said that his wife began receiving care for dehydration when he noticed that a nurse had the rally on.

"My wife asked if she could go to the bathroom, and the nurse took her, and I was walking by the nursing station when I noticed that they had the rally on, and I asked if I could watch it with them."

He said that he was talking to a friend at the rally when he was told, "Oh my gosh, President Trump has been shot."

Foerster recalled that the charge nurse "was in tears" and a lady fell off her wheelchair following the announcement.

"And I'm just distraught and probably six minutes go by, and we hear these loud sirens," he said. "And Karen looks at me and tells me that they're going to bring him [Trump] here since we're only like ten minutes, but six miles away."

Sure enough, Trump was spotted – walking – just moments after he was the subject of an assassination attempt.

Foerster said that everyone rushed toward the windows after a motorcade arrived.

"All of a sudden, all these big black SUVs in his motorcade came flying with lights and sirens and everything was going nuts," he said. "And the whole time, I had the video on and everyone was running to the window."

Foerster described his relief when he spotted Trump walking on his own following the barrage of gunfire unleashed during the rally.

"And he was walking on his own and I got emotional because I was expecting him to be dead or for them to be carrying him," he said.

The supporter said that he and his wife have been faithful followers of "the Trump train" since first seeing the former president first announce his candidacy in 2015.

"And since 2015, I have vowed to go to every single rally within a 100 mile radius," he said. "I was always there."

Foerster said that the Secret Service noticed his regular rally attendance and asked him to be a "second set of eyes" and eventually gifted the couple seats at Trump's inauguration.