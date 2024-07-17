New photo shows Trump shooter's cellphone, transmitter found near his body

A chilling image has emerged of a cellphone and remote transmitter belonging to Thomas Matthew Crooks that were found near his lifeless body Saturday evening after his assassination attempt on former President Trump.

Obtained by Pittsburgh-based WPXI, the gray, 12-button remote and smartphone were recovered from the roof of the Butler, Pennsylvania, building he used as a sniper's perch.

A Secret Service team fatally blasted the murderous loner after he shot Trump in the ear and killed an innocent rally goer over the weekend.

The remote is believed to have been linked to an explosive device inside Crooks' car, but it never detonated.

TRUMP WOULD-BE ASSASSIN CLIMBED AIR CONDITIONING UNIT TO ACCESS SHOOTING PERCH: REPORT

Investigators are probing if the device was meant to inflict damage at the site or to create a diversion during the assassination attempt.

WPXI also reported that local police had taken pictures of Crooks nearly half an hour before the incident.

He first roused suspicion several hours before Trump took the stage after passing through security in possession of a rangefinder, according to CNN.

The device – similar in function to binoculars – is often used by target shooters and hunters to determine the distance of long-range shots.

NEIGHBOR SAYS TRUMP SHOOTER'S FAMILY HAD NO POLITICAL SIGNS IN YARD AS PARENTS' AFFILIATIONS SURFACE

According to WPXI, local police later saw Crooks on the roof around 5:45 p.m., took his picture and alerted colleagues.

A local officer then confronted Crooks directly just moments before he began squeezing off shots, but he fell from the rooftop when the would-be assassin pointed his AR-style rifle at him.

Crooks' shots whizzed past Trump's head and tore at his ear, while another bullet fatally struck volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, who went to the rally with his wife and children.

Crooks, who reportedly climbed on top of the building by stepping on an air conditioning unit, told his boss at Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center that he needed the day off because he had "something to do," according to CNN.

ERIC TRUMP ‘PISSED OFF’ FOR SECRET SERVICE AGENTS IN LINE OF FIRE, DEMANDS ANSWERS

He said he would likely be back at work on Sunday, but he was cut down by Secret Service snipers after firing at Trump.

Critics have blasted Secret Service officials for failing to have any personnel on top of the building Crooks shot from.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said the roof was not manned because it was too slanted.