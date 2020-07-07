Video shows New York City dad fatally shot while crossing street with daughter

New York City emerged from another violent weekend that included 10 fatalities, including a father who was gunned down Sunday crossing the street with his 6-year-old daughter in broad daylight.

Video showed Anthony Robinson, 29, with his daughter on their way back home to Brooklyn from the Bronx, according to local reports. Surveillance video shows a car pull up alongside them and open fire. The girl runs while Robinson collapses onto the street. ABC 7 NY reported that he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The girl was unharmed.

“Mr. Robinson isn’t the only victim of that crime," he said. “That young girl is the victim of that crime, that community in the northeast part of the 4-4 Precinct is also a victim of that murder,” Chief Jason Wilcox told the New York Times. Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward.

ATLANTA MAYOR CRITICIZED OVER THE HANDLING OF PROTESTERS

Police unions have blamed the spike in crime on Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who last week passed an annual budget that shifted about $1 billion away from the NYPD, a move aimed at meeting activists’ demands for police reform.

“Criminals with guns fear no consequences,” the Police Benevolent Association tweeted, adding that the mayor, speaker “and all electeds” “owe their constituents an explanation.”

