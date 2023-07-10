Expand / Collapse search
Video shows car in Pennsylvania being washed away during flooding

Reading has received more than 7 inches of rain in the last 24 hours

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A witness has captured a video showing a car floating away in floodwaters that impacted the Pennsylvania city. (Credit: Damian Hernandez/Weather Traker/TMX)

A video has emerged of a car being washed away down a street in Reading, Pennsylvania, as severe flooding impacted the region over the weekend. 

The National Weather Service reports Monday that the city 60 miles west of Philadelphia has received 7.17 inches of rain over the last 24 hours. 

"I’m just watching my car just swim away!" a man’s voice could be heard saying as a blue sedan drifts down a heavily flooded road. 

The vehicle then collides into a bulldozer. 

WOMAN KILLED IN NEW YORK FLASH FLOODING AS HEAVY RAINFALL PUMMELS THE NORTHEAST 

Reading, Pennsylvania flooding

The car is seen being carried away down a street in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, July 9. (Damian Hernandez/Weather Traker/TMX)

"There goes your bumper," another voice says. 

Police told Fox29 Philadelphia that they were fielding calls for water rescues near Quakertown, which is east of Reading. 

A water rescue also unfolded in nearby Douglass Township, the station added. 

In Reading, at least 40 people were displaced by flooding and they are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to CBS News Philadelphia. 

In New York, at least one person was killed in extreme flooding in the Hudson Valley, where the weather swamped roadways and forced road closures Sunday night. 

Rescue teams in the Hudson Valley attempted to recover the body of a woman in her 30s who drowned after she was swept away while trying to evacuate her home, from which two other people escaped, according to The Associated Press. 

NORTHEAST FACES FLOODING THREATS AS SCORCHING HEAT BAKES THE SOUTH 

Car hits bulldozer in Reading, Pennsylvania

The car then collides into a bulldozer. Reading, Pennsylvania received more than 7 inches of rain in the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. (Damian Hernandez/Weather Traker/TMX)

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said the force of the flash flooding dislodged boulders that crashed into the woman’s house and damaged part of its wall. 

"Her house was completely surrounded by water," he said. "She was trying to get through [the flooding] with her dog and she was overwhelmed by tidal-wave type waves." 

The storm, which delivered up to 8 inches of rain to that area, has already caused tens of millions of dollars in damage, officials said. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Sunday for Orange County before later extending it to Ontario County in western New York. 

Pennsylvania flooding outside of Philadelphia

The bumper of the car is seen floating away following the collision. (Damian Hernandez/Weather Traker/TMX)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he is "closely monitoring the devastating flash flooding in New York." 

"Thank you to our brave Hudson Valley first responders working tirelessly to keep communities safe," he wrote in a tweet. "Please stay safe and follow emergency guidance." 

Fox News' Landon Mion and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.