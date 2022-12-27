Video shows abandoned vehicles, fire truck lined along street in Buffalo during winter storm

A stunning video has captured the impact a winter storm had on drivers and first responders in the Buffalo, New York, area over Christmas weekend.

Footage taken in the suburb of East Amherst shows vehicles scattered and facing all directions after being trapped and buried in the several feet of snow that slammed the region.

At one point, an East Amherst fire truck can be seen abandoned near a shopping plaza.

As of Tuesday, the storm has claimed the lives of 35 people, officials say.

A driving ban also remains in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna today.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to three inches of additional snow for the area through Wednesday morning.

"One more day of lake snows today with the majority of accumulation this morning," its Buffalo office said in a tweet. "A pattern switch will occur rest of the week as temperatures rise above freezing.

"Warming with melting snow could result in minor flooding, depending on how much rain occurs this weekend," the office added.