Video shows abandoned vehicles, fire truck lined along street in Buffalo during winter storm

Driving ban remains in effect Tuesday for cities of Buffalo, Lackawanna

A stunning video has captured the impact a winter storm had on drivers and first responders in the Buffalo, New York, area over Christmas weekend. 

Footage taken in the suburb of East Amherst shows vehicles scattered and facing all directions after being trapped and buried in the several feet of snow that slammed the region. 

At one point, an East Amherst fire truck can be seen abandoned near a shopping plaza. 

As of Tuesday, the storm has claimed the lives of 35 people, officials say. 

Vehicles are seen facing all directions after getting stuck in the snow over the weekend in Buffalo, New York.

A driving ban also remains in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna today. 

An East Amherst fire truck was among the vehicles seen stuck in the snow in Buffalo on Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to three inches of additional snow for the area through Wednesday morning. 

Vehicles are seen buried under snow in Buffalo, New York, on Dec. 25, 2022.

"One more day of lake snows today with the majority of accumulation this morning," its Buffalo office said in a tweet. "A pattern switch will occur rest of the week as temperatures rise above freezing.

"Warming with melting snow could result in minor flooding, depending on how much rain occurs this weekend," the office added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.