Woman pepper-sprayed man for not wearing face mask at San Diego dog park, eating in restricted area: report

A woman has posted a video of a stranger attacking her husband with pepper spray for allegedly not wearing a coronavirus mask at a San Diego dog park while having lunch.

“That is me crying hysterically in the background because my innocent husband just got maced for no reason,” Ash O’Brien says in a Facebook post that includes the cellphone video.

O’Brien told KGTV the incident took place Thursday afternoon at the Dusty Rhodes Dog Park in San Diego. They had brought their pug puppy to the park. She said the person who had the pepper spray was a woman wearing a face mask who was at the park with her dog.

CHICAGO NURSE BRAWLS WITH TRAIN PASSENGER WHO RANTED ABOUT CORONAVIRUS: VIDEO

“Automatically started saying stuff, us not wearing a mask when we were social distancing,” she told the station. “There was no one near us. Wherever it’s required we wear it.”

O’Brien said the pepper sprayer was also angry they were eating in the park. She said they didn’t know there was a park ordinance prohibiting food.

O’Brien told the station that after going to the hospital, they went to the police station to file a complaint accusing the woman of assault.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I want her to go to jail when she assaulted my husband and I’m angry about it,” she said.