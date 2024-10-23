Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Veteran officer stabbed to death on suburban running trail by homeless suspect with criminal history: police

Anthony Quesen, who previously went by Antonia Kaseim, was arrested for robbery in 2023 before allegedly killing Benjamin Brallier

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Pennsylvania authorities have arrested and charged a suspect after a state police officer was stabbed to death while running on a pedestrian trail near Pittsburgh on Monday.

Anthony Quesen, a 25-year-old homeless man who has also gone by the name Antonia Kaseim, is charged with criminal homicide and is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 1.

The arrest comes after the Allegheny County Police Department received a 911 call on Monday, just before 3 p.m., reporting an injured man on the Montour Trail.

Upon arrival, first responders located a 44-year-old man, later identified as Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Enforcement Officer Benjamin Brallier, suffering from a "stab wound." Authorities transported Brallier to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a press release.

Anthony Quesen

Anthony Quesen, a 25-year-old homeless man who has also gone by the name Antonia Kaseim, is charged with criminal homicide and is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 1. (Allegheny County Jail)

Brallier was a husband and father of two daughters, according to a GoFundMe for his family titled "Family Loss."

Slain Pennsylvania officer Benjamin Brallier and his family

Benjamin Brallier is pictured with his family. A liquor control enforcement agent with the Pennsylvania State Police, he was off duty when he was killed on Oct. 21, 2024. (GoFundMe)

Allegheny County Councilman and GOP Chairman Sam DeMarco issued a press release following Quesen's arrest, noting that Pittsburgh Judge Xander Orenstein previously released Quesen in 2023 on non-monetary bail following his arrest for a robbery in a state park. 

Quesen went by "Antonia Kaseim" at the time.

Anthony Quesen wearing a bikini top

Anthony Quesen was arrested under the name "Antonia Kaseim" in 2023. (Facebook)

Allegheny County court documents show that "Kaseim," identified as a male in official records, was previously charged with robbery, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, evading arrest on foot, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in connection with the 2023 incident.

"This is not a random mistake. It's a pattern."

— Sam DeMarco, Allegheny County Councilman

"Orenstein has released other dangerous suspects without bail in the past. This time, it cost a law enforcement officer his life," DeMarco said in a Tuesday statement.

Benjamin Brallier stands next to a Pittsburgh Steelers mascot

Benjamin Brallier was stabbed to death while running on a pedestrian trail in broad daylight on Monday. (Instagram/PA State Police)

DeMarco went on to call for Orenstein to resign or for the state legislature to impeach the judge.

Orenstein could not immediately be reached for comment. He referred questions to court administrators, and courts spokesperson Joseph Asturi also provided no comment, CBS News reported.

The Allegheny County Police Port Authority said in a statement that Brallier was "very dedicated to his duties with the BLCE," but his law enforcement colleagues "knew Ben for his selfless community service at countless events from serving as a counselor at Allegheny County Camp Cadet, to coffee with a cop events, having donuts with the veterans, serving hot dogs to students at CMU, wrapping toys for children in need, running the Tunnels to Towers 5k, and the list goes on and on."

"Ben always showed up and gave his all. The man had a heart of gold and his passing will be felt throughout the community."

— Allegheny County Police Port Authority

Allegheny County District Attorney Michelle Henry issued a statement Tuesday saying she is "heartbroken to learn of the senseless off-duty death of PSP Liquor Enforcement Officer, Benjamin Brallier, who was killed in Allegheny County yesterday."

Benjamin Brallier

Law enforcement colleagues "knew Ben for his selfless community service at countless events." (Allegheny County Camp Cadet)

"Our officers put their lives on the line every day, and the hope is they are able to go home safely to their families. Tragically, Officer Brallier’s life was taken when he was on a nature trail," Henry said. "Our hearts go out to Officer Brallier’s loved ones and colleagues."

Anthony Quesen

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged attack to contact the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. (Facebook)

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged attack to contact the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

