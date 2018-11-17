Veteran among two people killed during World War II re-enactment plane crash

Two people died Saturday during a World War II re-enactment show after the vintage plane they were in crashed in the parking lot of a Texas apartment complex, officials said.

The war-era North American Aviation P-51 Mustang crashed around 3:15 p.m. in Fredericksburg during the WWII Pacific Combat Program event, put on by the National Museum of the Pacific War.

Museum officials took to Twitter to confirm that both passengers on the plane, including one veteran, had been killed.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the aircraft was destroyed and several automobiles were also damaged.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which happened just 70 miles north of San Antonio.

The Mustang was first built by North American Aviation in 1940 and was used by the U.S. military in World War II and the Korean War.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and the identities of the victims have not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.