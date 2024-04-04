Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Army

Vet awarded Silver Star three decades after actions in Battle of Mogadishu

The battle was depicted in the hit movie ‘Black Hawk Down’

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Secret military unit from WWII recognized with congressional gold medal Video

Secret military unit from WWII recognized with congressional gold medal

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the story of the U.S. Ghost Army that 'duped' the Nazis on 'Special Report.'

A U.S. Army veteran who fought in the legendary Battle of Mogadishu was awarded a Silver Star three decades after his actions in the battle.

Retired Maj. Larry Moores received a Silver Star, the U.S. military’s third-highest award for acts of valor, in a ceremony last week for actions that included coming to the aid of troops pinned down and taking fire in Mogadishu, Somalia, during the October 1993 battle, according to a report from Military.com

"Mr. Moores, I personally salute you for your tenacity, your toughness in a crucible combat and your commitment to our Army and your fellow soldiers," Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, told Moores during the ceremony, according to the report. 

"Your actions in Somalia were for them, your brothers in arms, and are a living tribute to the Ranger Creed, which I know that you hold dearly."

FOR MEDAL OF HONOR DAY, RECIPIENT RECOUNTS TACKLING SUICIDE BOMBER IN AFGHANISTAN TO PROTECT ARMY ‘BROTHERS'

Moores in Somalia

Retired Army Maj. Larry Moores (second from left) is shown with leaders in front of Gunslinger and the pilot from TF 160.  (Photo courtesy U.S. Army)

According to fellow veterans of the battle who witnessed Moores’ actions, the retired officer’s actions that day were vital in saving the lives of multiple comrades. 

"Larry is deserving because he chose to go back to that street to try and break us out," Army Col. Larry Perino, who served with Moores during the battle, said of his actions during the ceremony. "Despite going out there and getting riddled with bullets time and time again and losing Rangers, he had the intestinal fortitude to lead his men to help us."

The battle, which took place Oct. 3-4, 1993, was chronicled in the hit 2001 film "Black Hawk Down," shining a public spotlight on a decades-long U.S. mission in Africa.

Maj. Moores silver star

Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, presents retired Army Maj. Larry Moores with the Silver Star during a ceremony in front of family and friends March 25. Moores' wife, Retired Army Col. Kerry E. Moores, also stands at attention during the presentation.  (U.S. Army photo by Jean Wines)

MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENTS REVEAL FEELINGS ABOUT RECEIVING ‘TREMENDOUS HONOR’: ‘WILDLY BITTERSWEET’

The legendary 1993 battle started with a routine firefight but quickly escalated into a larger rescue operation after two U.S. Black Hawk helicopters were shot down. The battle saw 18 U.S. service members killed in action, and 84 more were wounded in the fighting.

"We lost 18 [soldiers] in battle and had more than 70 Rangers wounded," Moores said of the battle during the ceremony. "That was a tough experience because we were overwhelmed, with the odds against us. But it was amazing to watch the young Rangers still execute under very difficult circumstances."

Veteran receives silver star

Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, presents retired Army Maj. Larry Moores with the Silver Star during a ceremony in front of family and friends March 25. Moores' wife, Retired Army Col. Kerry E. Moores, watches the presentation. (U.S. Army photo by Jean Wines)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. has maintained a military footprint in Somalia for much of the time since the battle though troop levels have steadily declined since 2019, according to the report. As of June 2023, just under 500 troops, mostly from special operations, remain in the country.