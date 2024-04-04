Vet awarded Silver Star three decades after actions in Battle of Mogadishu

A U.S. Army veteran who fought in the legendary Battle of Mogadishu was awarded a Silver Star three decades after his actions in the battle.

Retired Maj. Larry Moores received a Silver Star, the U.S. military’s third-highest award for acts of valor, in a ceremony last week for actions that included coming to the aid of troops pinned down and taking fire in Mogadishu, Somalia, during the October 1993 battle, according to a report from Military.com

"Mr. Moores, I personally salute you for your tenacity, your toughness in a crucible combat and your commitment to our Army and your fellow soldiers," Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, told Moores during the ceremony, according to the report.

"Your actions in Somalia were for them, your brothers in arms, and are a living tribute to the Ranger Creed, which I know that you hold dearly."

According to fellow veterans of the battle who witnessed Moores’ actions, the retired officer’s actions that day were vital in saving the lives of multiple comrades.

"Larry is deserving because he chose to go back to that street to try and break us out," Army Col. Larry Perino, who served with Moores during the battle, said of his actions during the ceremony. "Despite going out there and getting riddled with bullets time and time again and losing Rangers, he had the intestinal fortitude to lead his men to help us."

The battle, which took place Oct. 3-4, 1993, was chronicled in the hit 2001 film "Black Hawk Down," shining a public spotlight on a decades-long U.S. mission in Africa.

The legendary 1993 battle started with a routine firefight but quickly escalated into a larger rescue operation after two U.S. Black Hawk helicopters were shot down. The battle saw 18 U.S. service members killed in action, and 84 more were wounded in the fighting.

"We lost 18 [soldiers] in battle and had more than 70 Rangers wounded," Moores said of the battle during the ceremony. "That was a tough experience because we were overwhelmed, with the odds against us. But it was amazing to watch the young Rangers still execute under very difficult circumstances."

The U.S. has maintained a military footprint in Somalia for much of the time since the battle though troop levels have steadily declined since 2019, according to the report. As of June 2023, just under 500 troops, mostly from special operations, remain in the country.