Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont

In Vermont, suspect arrested on suspicion of stealing police cruiser, rifle

The VT state cruiser has been recovered, rifle remains missing

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspect in the theft of a Vermont State Police cruiser and a patrol rifle inside the vehicle is in custody and was awaiting a court appearance, police said.

The cruiser has since been recovered, but the gun has not been found, police said in a news release Wednesday night.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AFTER PULSE NIGHTCLUB MEMORIAL SET ON FIRE, AUTHORITIES SAY

Vermont news graphic

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing a state police cruiser and rifle in Vermont. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

The man was seen walking in Burlington earlier Wednesday. He ignored commands to stop and was subdued by troopers, police said. The 29-year-old was expected to face a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in federal court on Thursday.

The cruiser was stolen from outside a residence in Rutland on Tuesday morning. It was later found somewhere else in the city, police said.