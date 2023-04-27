Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Vermont man stalked woman by secretly placing AirTag behind license plates: Police

The Vermont man was charged with stalking on Tuesday

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A man in Vermont was charged after he allegedly stalked a woman using an Apple AirTag.

The Vermont State Police said that Alan Bjerke, 62, allegedly placed an AirTag behind the license plate of a woman's car.

Officials say that Bjerke placed the AirTag in an attempt to lawfully take possession of the car because of a debt payment.

However, police said that the man didn't have authorization or a warrant to track the woman's location.

An Apple AirTag

Someone holds an Apple AirTag in San Francisco, March 14, 2022.  (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Bjerke was charged with stalking on Tuesday.

AirTag on keychain

Apple AirTag device on keychain. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

According to WCAX, Bjerke previously pleaded no contest to separate charges in 2006 after he allegedly used his cell phone to take a picture of a woman who was partially nude at a tanning salon.

Apple AirTag in box

A boxed AirTag on display at the Apple Store George Street on April 30, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Apple's latest accessory, the AirTag is a small device that helps people keep track of belongings, using Apple's Find My network to locate lost items like keys, wallet, or a bag.  (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

He will face a Washington County Superior Court judge in June.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.