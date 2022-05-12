Vermont man allegedly hits teen with truck before dumping him in ravine: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Vermont man is being held without bail after allegedly hitting a teen with his truck and dumping him in a nearby ravine Wednesday night, according to a police report.

Parker Clark, 20, was doing donuts in a Greensboro parking lot when he struck Tyler Friend, 19, with his truck, police said. Clark allegedly loaded Friend into his truck and drove him to a remote Craftsbury farm, according to the police report.

Police said Clark drove across a cornfield to the woods line, and then dragged Friend over a small ravine and into a creek.

While attempting to leave the scene, Clark's truck got stuck in the mud. He then returned for Friend, police said, and sought help from the local farm.

Vermont State Police were notified of an unconscious individual who had been hit by a truck at around 9:50 pm. Friend was unconscious upon the arrival of police and flown via helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Friend was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said Clark allegedly showed signs of impairment, and he was processed for a DUI after being transported to Derby Barracks.

Clark is being held at Northern State Correctional Facility without bail and is scheduled for an arraignment on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court.

He is being charged with attempted second-degree murder, a DUI, and gross negligent operation resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.