Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Vermont man allegedly hits teen with truck before dumping him in ravine: police

Parker Clark is being charged with attempted second-degree murder

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Vermont man is being held without bail after allegedly hitting a teen with his truck and dumping him in a nearby ravine Wednesday night, according to a police report. 

Parker Clark, 20, was doing donuts in a Greensboro parking lot when he struck Tyler Friend, 19, with his truck, police said. Clark allegedly loaded Friend into his truck and drove him to a remote Craftsbury farm, according to the police report.

Police said Clark drove across a cornfield to the woods line, and then dragged Friend over a small ravine and into a creek. 

VERMONT MAN NATHAN CARMAN, CHARGED WITH KILLING MOTHER LINDA CARMAN AT SEA, PLEADS NOT GUILTY

While attempting to leave the scene, Clark's truck got stuck in the mud. He then returned for Friend, police said, and sought help from the local farm. 

Vermont State Police were notified of an unconscious individual who had been hit by a truck at around 9:50 pm. Friend was unconscious upon the arrival of police and flown via helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center. 

Friend was hospitalized in critical condition. 

Police said Clark allegedly showed signs of impairment, and he was processed for a DUI after being transported to Derby Barracks.

VERMONT WOMAN DEAD AFTER LOSING CONTROL OF HER CAR, 2-YEAR-OLD TAKEN TO HOSPITAL

Clark is being held at Northern State Correctional Facility without bail and is scheduled for an arraignment on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He is being charged with attempted second-degree murder, a DUI, and gross negligent operation resulting in serious bodily injury. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.