Vermont father accused of swinging excavator at troopers as they arrested his son

Dashcam footage showed the bucket of excavator swinging at the Vermont state troopers

By Paul Best , Rachel Paik | Fox News
A Vermont man is accused of swinging the bucket of an excavator at state troopers who were trying to arrest his son.

A Vermont man was arrested for allegedly swinging the bucket of an excavator at state troopers as they tried to arrest his son on assault and burglary charges, police said. 

Wayne Tallman, 52, was charged with aggravated assault on a protected official, resisting arrest, impeding, and reckless endangerment. 

    Image 1 of 2

    Wayne Tallman, 52, allegedly swung an excavator at Vermont state troopers who were trying to arrest his son.  (Vermont State Police)

    Image 2 of 2

    Vermont State Troopers were trying to arrest Brandon Tallman on burglary charges.  (Vermont State Police)

Dashcam footage of the incident shows troopers trying to arrest his son, Brandon Tallman, in the northern Vermont town of Hardwick. 

As troopers struggled with Brandon, Wayne allegedly hopped into an excavator and started swinging the bucket at the officers. 

"Hey! Turn it off! Turn it off!" the troopers could be heard screaming at the elder Tallman. 

Officers could be heard on dashcam footage yelling at Wayne Tallman to turn the excavator off. 

Officers could be heard on dashcam footage yelling at Wayne Tallman to turn the excavator off.  (Vermont State Police)

Wayne's wife, Amy Tallman, was also cited for impeding an officer. 

"It could have been, ‘Sir, turn around, put your hands around your back, you’re under arrest for an assault,’ and they would have driven away," Vermont State Police Captain Matt Daley told WCAX. "They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one."

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 