Venezuelan migrant accused of sexually assaulting woman on Chicago university campus, denied release

A Venezuelan migrant has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman earlier this month on the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) campus.

Twenty-seven-year-old Elvis Hernandez-Pernalete, who also goes by Luis Guevara, allegedly followed the woman from the UIC-Halsted Blue Line Station around 8 p.m. on March 16, and tried to grab her from behind, FOX Chicago reported.

He allegedly stole the victim's belongings and sexually assaulted her before fleeing. The victim was not a UIC student or staffer, according to campus police, FOX Chicago reported.

"We have individuals in our city who are not completely vetted, we don’t know their criminal history, we don’t know what they’re capable of," city Alderman Ray Lopez told FOX Chicago. "My hope is that as we continue to process and vet the migrant asylum seekers that are here or may come here in the future, that we do a better job coordinating with the federal government, identifying who they truly are and what their backgrounds are as well."

Another attack

Hernandez-Pernalete also attacked a second woman after following her from a train station, according to court documents. He's been charged with criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery and strangulation, robbery, and attempted robbery.

On March 9, Hernandez-Pernalete was allegedly seen taking merchandise off clothing racks at a T.J. Maxx and putting it into his backpack, and then leaving the store.

On Thursday, he was denied pretrial release by a judge, who cited his "pattern of attacking victims from trains."

Fox News Digital has reached out to federal immigration authorities for comment.