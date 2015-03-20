VA Medical Center in North Carolina placed on lockdown after report of bomb threat

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Fayetteville has been evacuated and placed on lockdown following a reported bomb threat.

Fayetteville Police spokesman Lt. Todd Joyce says officers responded after a bomb threat was received about 8:35 a.m. Thursday. City police are assisting the medical center's internal police force with closing all entrances to the facility while it is searched.

Those who work at the center or have medical appointments are advised to anticipate delays until officials deem it is safe to re-enter.