Uvalde shooter's grandmother discharged from hospital after more than a month

The grandmother of Uvalde school shooter Salvador Ramos has been discharged from a Texas hospital after more than a month of treatment.

University Health in San Antonio announced Tuesday that the 66-year-old woman, identified in media reports as Celia Gonzales, has been discharged.

A 10-year-old girl who also was injured in the May 24 massacre has been upgraded to good condition, it added.

Ramos is accused of shooting his grandmother in the face at her home, then driving her truck less than a mile away to Robb Elementary School and opening fire, killing at least 19 children and two teachers.

A neighbor who lives across the street from where Ramos shot his grandmother claimed in late May that the woman came running out of her home covered in blood and said, "Look at what he did to me!"

Gilberto Gallegos, speaking to the Daily Mail, recalled that he was gardening with his wife in their front yard when they first heard gunfire.

"She was delirious and in obvious pain," Gallegos told the Daily Mail. "Celia then said to me: ‘Look at what he did to me!’ She never mentioned his name, but my wife and I knew who she was talking about, her grandson, Salvador."

