Uvalde, Texas: Final victim of mass shooting discharged from San Antonio hospital
A San Antonio hospital released the last of its patients who were injured in the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead in May
The final victim of the Uvalde mass shooting still receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital has been released.
Mayah Zamora, 10, was discharged by University Health, the hospital announced on social media with a video showing the girl walking out of the hospital. She was surrounded by dozens of applauding family, friends, and hospital staff members.
"Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged!" the hospital said in a tweet.
It added: "She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!"
The hospital also shared the hashtag: #MayahStrong
Mayah is a student of Robb Elementary School who was injured during a shooting on May 24, 2022, that left 19 other students and two teachers dead. She was one of three children — all girls — injured in the shooting that included another 10-year-old and a 9-year-old, KSAT reported.
A 66-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting and all four survived their injuries, per the report.