Texas
Published

Uvalde, Texas: Final victim of mass shooting discharged from San Antonio hospital

A San Antonio hospital released the last of its patients who were injured in the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead in May

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Uvalde bodycam video shows police officer holding back officer whose wife was in room with gunman Video

Uvalde bodycam video shows police officer holding back officer whose wife was in room with gunman

Body camera footage shows officer Ruben Ruiz being held back by fellow officers as his wife lay dying in the other room.

The final victim of the Uvalde mass shooting still receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital has been released.

Mayah Zamora, 10, was discharged by University Health, the hospital announced on social media with a video showing the girl walking out of the hospital. She was surrounded by dozens of applauding family, friends, and hospital staff members.

"Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged!" the hospital said in a tweet.

It added: "She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!"

UVALDE, TEXAS SHOOTING: ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL REINSTATED JUST DAYS AFTER SHE WAS SUSPENDED

  • A photo of Mayah holding flowers
    Image 1 of 2

    University Health in San Antonio discharged Mayah Zamora, 10, who was injured in the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (University Health/ Twitter)

  • A photo of Mayah greeting her friends and family
    Image 2 of 2

    Mayah Zamora, 10, was discharged by University Health on July 29, 2022. (University Health/ Twitter)

The hospital also shared the hashtag: #MayahStrong

Mayah is a student of Robb Elementary School who was injured during a shooting on May 24, 2022, that left 19 other students and two teachers dead. She was one of three children — all girls — injured in the shooting that included another 10-year-old and a 9-year-old, KSAT reported.

  • Mayah waving to supporters from a car.
    Image 1 of 2

    Mayah Zamora, 10, was the final patient released from University Health that was injured in the May mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (University Health/ Twitter)

  • A photo of Mayah in a car smiling.
    Image 2 of 2

    Mayah Zamora, a 10-year-old injured in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May, was released from the hospital on July 29, 2022. (University Health/ Twitter)

A 66-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting and all four survived their injuries, per the report.