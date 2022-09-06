Uvalde school year starts with security measures still underway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robb Elementary School will re-open its doors to students on Tuesday three months after a deadly shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Parents, students and teachers alike are anxious for the new school year as safety and security measures remain unfinished.

"Oh my gosh, it’s actually going to happen," Ashley Morales, Robb Elementary School mother told The Associated Press. "School is going to start."

Morales' son, Jeremiah, was in the third grade last year and lost three friends following the May 24 massacre.

Public schools across Texas have already begun their fall terms; however, officials decided to push Robb Elementary's start date by a couple of weeks as a result of the shooting.

The school has undertaken a list of safety measures and precautions, including a new fence, a camera surveillance system, and secured vestibules and entrances, according to the school's website.

These safety measures, including new cameras and locks, have yet to be completely installed.

"I’m just nervous, scared," said Morales in the AP.

More than 100 families have already opted for virtual school, with others even pulling their children out and enrolling them in private schools. Morales told the AP parents are not allowed inside the building when dropping off their children.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has also stated they will be placing 36 state troopers on the school's campus. However, families' concerns have yet to be eased considering the 90-plus state troopers at Robb on the day of the shooting.

A report by the Texas House Committee found that nearly 400 officers rushed to the scene shortly after a shooting was reported but hesitated to confront the shooter for more than an hour and a half.

Head of the Texas Department of Public Safety Steve McCraw said the police response to the shooter situation was "an abject failure."

Parents and educators alike have pushed for safety reforms following the May shooting, with many frustrated at the response pace by officials. District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was fired just last month following the damning House report. Uvalde Lt. Mariano Pargas, an acting police chief on May 24, has also been placed on administrative leave.

Robb Elementary School principal Mandy Gutierrez was also suspended following the report's release but was reinstated shortly after due to a letter where she defended herself. Gutierrez denied claims that school administrators and police officers had a "culture of noncompliance" at the time of the shooting.

Fox News Digital reached out to Uvalde School District Superintendent Hal Harrell but did not hear back in time for publication.

