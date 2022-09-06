Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Uvalde school year starts with security measures still underway

Robb Elementary still has yet to complete several of its new safety measures on campus

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robb Elementary School will re-open its doors to students on Tuesday three months after a deadly shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Parents, students and teachers alike are anxious for the new school year as safety and security measures remain unfinished. 

"Oh my gosh, it’s actually going to happen," Ashley Morales, Robb Elementary School mother told The Associated Press. "School is going to start."

Morales' son, Jeremiah, was in the third grade last year and lost three friends following the May 24 massacre.

Public schools across Texas have already begun their fall terms; however, officials decided to push Robb Elementary's start date by a couple of weeks as a result of the shooting. 

TEXAS OFFICIAL: UVALDE CLASSROOM DOOR UNLOCKED DURING SHOOTING AS OFFICERS WAITED FOR KEYS: ‘ABJECT FAILURE’

Students arrive at Robb Elementary, now protected by a fence and Texas State Troopers, for the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Uvalde. Students in Uvalde are returning to campuses for the first time since the shootings at Robb Elementary where two teachers and 19 students were killed. 

Students arrive at Robb Elementary, now protected by a fence and Texas State Troopers, for the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Uvalde. Students in Uvalde are returning to campuses for the first time since the shootings at Robb Elementary where two teachers and 19 students were killed.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The school has undertaken a list of safety measures and precautions, including a new fence, a camera surveillance system, and secured vestibules and entrances, according to the school's website. 

These safety measures, including new cameras and locks, have yet to be completely installed.

"I’m just nervous, scared," said Morales in the AP. 

More than 100 families have already opted for virtual school, with others even pulling their children out and enrolling them in private schools. Morales told the AP parents are not allowed inside the building when dropping off their children. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety has also stated they will be placing 36 state troopers on the school's campus. However, families' concerns have yet to be eased considering the 90-plus state troopers at Robb on the day of the shooting. 

UVALDE INVESTIGATION DETAILS LAW ENFORCEMENT’S ‘SYSTEMIC FAILURES’ IN SCHOOL SHOOTING RESPONSE

A student is hugged as he arrives at Uvalde Elementary, now protected by a fence and Texas State Troopers, for the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Uvalde. Students in Uvalde are returning to campuses for the first time since the shootings at Robb Elementary where two teachers and 19 students were killed. 

A student is hugged as he arrives at Uvalde Elementary, now protected by a fence and Texas State Troopers, for the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Uvalde. Students in Uvalde are returning to campuses for the first time since the shootings at Robb Elementary where two teachers and 19 students were killed.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A report by the Texas House Committee found that nearly 400 officers rushed to the scene shortly after a shooting was reported but hesitated to confront the shooter for more than an hour and a half. 

Head of the Texas Department of Public Safety Steve McCraw said the police response to the shooter situation was "an abject failure."

UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING: RESIDENT CRITICIZES INACTION, 'WOKE' DEMOCRATS DURING TEXAS HEARING ON PUBLIC SAFETY

Students holds hands as they arrive at Uvalde Elementary, now protected by a fence and Texas State Troopers, for the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Uvalde. Students in Uvalde are returning to campuses for the first time since the shootings at Robb Elementary where two teachers and 19 students were killed. 

Students holds hands as they arrive at Uvalde Elementary, now protected by a fence and Texas State Troopers, for the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Uvalde. Students in Uvalde are returning to campuses for the first time since the shootings at Robb Elementary where two teachers and 19 students were killed.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Parents and educators alike have pushed for safety reforms following the May shooting, with many frustrated at the response pace by officials. District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was fired just last month following the damning House report. Uvalde Lt. Mariano Pargas, an acting police chief on May 24, has also been placed on administrative leave. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Robb Elementary School principal Mandy Gutierrez was also suspended following the report's release but was reinstated shortly after due to a letter where she defended herself. Gutierrez denied claims that school administrators and police officers had a "culture of noncompliance" at the time of the shooting. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Uvalde School District Superintendent Hal Harrell but did not hear back in time for publication. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.