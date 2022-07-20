Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Uvalde bodycam video shows police holding back officer whose wife was in room with gunman

The officer was previously criticized for appearing to check his phone during the shooting

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Body camera footage shows officer Ruben Ruiz being held back by fellow officers as his wife lay dying in the other room.

A portion of the bodycam video footage of police responding to the Uvalde mass shooting shows officers holding back another officer whose wife was reportedly in the room with the gunman. 

The footage, which is making the rounds online, shows law enforcement officers outside a closed classroom with guns drawn. An officer, Ruben Ruiz, makes his way up front, and his fellow officers appear to hold him back. 

Uvalde police officers and other law enforcement officers are seen responding to a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in a bodycam video recorded on May 24, 2022. 

Uvalde police officers and other law enforcement officers are seen responding to a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in a bodycam video recorded on May 24, 2022.  (Uvalde Police Department)

"She said she’s shot, Tony," Ruiz tells one of the officers before he’s led away from the hallway. 

Ruiz’s wife, Eva Mireles, was a teacher still inside the classroom with the gunman. She was ultimately one of two adults killed, along with 19 children that day. 

TEXAS OFFICIALS: UVALDE SHOOTING REPORT REVEALS ‘MULTIPLE SYSTEMIC FAILURES’

Video footage published earlier this month by the Austin American-Statesman showed Ruiz appearing to check his phone while the shooter was just down the hall. The clip ignited a wave of criticism on media outlets, social media, and by some lawmakers. 

Teacher Eva Mireles, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is seen in this undated photo obtained from social media.

Teacher Eva Mireles, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is seen in this undated photo obtained from social media. (Eva Mireles' Family/via REUTERS)

"This really makes my blood boil," former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives Terrance Carroll tweeted. "This officer is checking his phone while kids & teachers are literally dying a few doors down." 

It was later revealed that Ruiz was trying to connect with his wife, who died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.  

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  