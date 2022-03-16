Utah woman fights off man attempting to kidnap her in broad daylight near high school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Utah woman fought off an attempted kidnapper who tried to throw her in the trunk of his vehicle in broad daylight on Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. near Logan High School in Logan, a city located about 82 miles north of Salt Lake City, Logan police said.

VIRGINIA POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN GAS STATION SHOOTING WHILE RESPONDING TO 'DOMESTIC SITUATION," POLICE SAY

"So, it’s certainly not an area where you’d believe you were in danger in a walk by yourself at 8 in the morning," Capt. Curtis Hooley told FOX13 Salt Lake City.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was punched in the face during a brief struggle with the male suspect, police said. She was later treated for a contusion below one of her eyes.

The suspect was unable to drag the woman into the trunk of his vehicle and drove off from the scene, police said.

Some high school students witnessed the car speed away and tried to catch up to write down its license plate but were unsuccessful, police told the station.

"That’s pretty amazing that they were willing to get involved at the level that they did," Hooley said. "That speaks highly of them and the people they are."

Police shared still images taken from video footage of the suspected vehicle, believed to be a gray or silver 2005 to 2010 Honda Civic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said detectives have interviewed several witnesses who saw the assault unfold but are still asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect’s vehicle.

Few details were known about the suspect, who was described as a man wearing black clothes and a face mask.