Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S.
Published

Utah teacher under investigation for tweet calling for killing of 'Republican senators'

Brian Townsend posted tweet after Capitol riot

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Utah high school teacher is under investigation for a tweet calling for the killing of "Republican senators" that was sent after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

One concerned parent shared a screenshot of the tweet from the account of Parowan High School humanities teacher Brian Townsend in an Iron County School District Facebook group, calling his tweet "not appropriate" and "unacceptable." 

PARIS HILTON ABUSE ALLEGATIONS ECHOED BY FORMER STUDENTS OF UTAH BOARDING SCHOOL

"I only hope that next time a president incites a riot at the Capitol, more Republican senators are killed," Townsend's tweet dated Feb. 13 said, according to the screenshot

The school district said in a statement that it is reviewing an "appropriate response" with legal counsel and "investigating the matter."

Iron County School District statement

Iron County School District statement

"His statements do not represent a statement or the opinions of the Iron County School District. In fact, the school district ensures that where it may be a matter of free speech we are very serious about protecting free speech," the district said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The school district added that "all matters that affect the educational system adversely are not protected, and above all, we want to make sure that the educational process and the education for our students is protected."

Townsend's Twitter page is now private and shows a different profile image than the one featured in the screenshot. Townsend did not immediately respond to a phone call from Fox News. 

UTAH GOP GOV. COX RAISES CONCERN ABOUT BILL BANNING TRANSGENDER YOUTHS FROM SPORTS

Your Money