Mastiff injured on Utah hiking trail rescued, carried down on stretcher

A 190-pound Mastiff who was injured miles atop a Utah hiking trail Sunday was saved by a search and rescue team that was able to carry him out on a stretcher.

The 3-year-old dog, named Floyd, and his owner hiked about two miles up the Grandeur Peak Hiking Trail in Millcreek Canyon, a park in Salt Lake City, when around 6:30 p.m. the owner called the Unified Police Department for help.

Floyd "was not able to move," the owner said, according to a Facebook post from Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue. Soon after receiving the call, rescuers "went into action and headed up the trail to make sure Floyd could get off the mountain with his human before it got too cold."

The pup was "packaged in a litter and carried down the mountain," the rescue team wrote. "Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted."

The massive dog and his owner were off the mountain by 10:30 p.m. Rescuers said they hope "Floyd will be up and hiking again soon!"