Utah 9-year-old arrested for fatally shooting relative

Victim, 32, was shot in the head and died at a hospital

A 9-year-old child has been arrested in northern Utah for fatally shooting a family member in the head, police said Tuesday.

Officers from the Tooele City Police Department, located 35 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, were dispatched to the family's home Friday night after receiving reports that a man was unconscious and bleeding from his head.

A nine-year-old child has been arrested in Utah for fatally shooting a relative. (FOX News)

They quickly determined that the 32-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical condition, Cpl. Colbey Bentley said. First responders transported the man to a hospital near Salt Lake City, where he died from his injuries.

An ongoing investigation has led to the arrest of the victim's 9-year-old family member. The child has not yet been charged and police have not identified either individual by name.