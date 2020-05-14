USNS Mercy to depart Los Angeles on Friday after weeks in the coronavirus fight

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The USNS Mercy, a naval hospital ship, will depart Los Angeles on Friday after spending weeks aiding the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The ship will be leaving at approximately 7 a.m. after supporting the Department of Defense's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a press release.

The hospital ship has treated 77 patients since arriving in L.A. in late March, a Navy spokesman told Fox News. Despite leaving the city, the vessel will remain prepared for any future medical needs.

The USNS Mercy has been at the World Cruise Center Terminal, Berth 93, in the Port of Los Angeles, providing relief to parts of California’s overwhelmed health care system by taking on non-COVID related patients.

About 60 personnel assigned to Mercy’s medical treatment facility will continue providing care at select nursing facilities in support of FEMA, as well as state and local health care providers.

Doctors and personnel aboard the ship tended to an array of medical cases and procedures that included: general, orthopedic and plastic surgeries; interventional radiology; exploratory laparotomy; and skin grafts.

Mercy’s patients said they were kept comfortable and that they received quality care while aboard. All medical care was provided at no cost to the patients.

One patient had a pacemaker replaced on April 29, marking the vessel's first-ever procedure of that kind.

“In addition to a bad battery, the patient’s pacemaker’s leads, or wires, were dysfunctional,” said Cmdr. Andrew Kaplan, a cardiac electrophysiologist from Phoenix, who led the surgery.

“This successful surgery shows that we have the capability to bring state-of-the-art technology to patients, whether in a humanitarian capacity or Sailors in a crisis,” he added. “It demonstrates the ability that both active duty and reservist Sailors can quickly come together to create a highly-functional team in a safe manner aboard the ship.”

Another patient who received a stab wound from a sword was transferred from a local hospital onto the Mercy.

“When we received him, he had already been treated for his laceration from his right abdomen slashed through to his left side with his intestines protruding,” said Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Sehorn, the provider called at 3 a.m. with the notice of Davis’ arrival to the ship. “The other hospital was successful in stopping the bleeding, treating his wound, and saving his life.”

Sehorn and his team were able to identify an incision to the patient’s small intestine, before going in and surgically repairing the damage.

“It used to hurt when I would yawn or lay down, but now I feel like I can breathe better which is helping me sleep too,” Joshua Davis said. “It's been boring here, but I’m grateful for the people who work here and who’ve been taking care of me."

The ship will return to Naval Station in San Diego, where it will likely remain until called upon again.