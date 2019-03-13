Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

US wholesale prices ticked up 0.1 percent in February

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER | Associated Press
FILE- In this Sept. 4, 2018, file photo, sprinklers run as a farmworker walks through a broccoli field in Salinas, Calif. On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation in February. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE- In this Sept. 4, 2018, file photo, sprinklers run as a farmworker walks through a broccoli field in Salinas, Calif. On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation in February. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

WASHINGTON – U.S. wholesale prices barely increased last month after falling for three straight months, a sign there is little inflation pressure in the economy.

The Labor Department says the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.1 percent in February. It slipped 0.1 percent in January. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, core producer prices also rose 0.1 percent. Wholesale prices increased 1.9 percent from a year earlier, and core prices rose 2.5 percent.

Despite an unemployment rate near a five-decade low and faster wage growth, inflation is tame. The consumer price index, released Tuesday, increased just 1.5 percent in February from a year ago. Mild inflation is a major reason the Federal Reserve has paused its interest rate hikes.