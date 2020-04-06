US records more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths as infections mount

The United States passed a grim milestone Monday, as the death toll from coronavirus surpassed more than 10,300 and confirmed infections from COVID-19 exceeded 347,000.

On Sunday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said this week would be "the hardest and saddest" time of most Americans' lives.

New York, New Orleans and Los Angeles are among the hardest-hit American cities.

The news comes as Asian countries around the world braced for a second surge in infections. In Europe, some nations showed signs that aggressive restrictions were helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

