US Navy sailor from North Carolina dead after falling overboard in Baltic Sea

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Navy has released the name of the sailor who died tragically in the Baltic Sea Monday.

Seaman Recruit David Spearman of North Carolina was killed after being lost overboard from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a statement released by Navy officials.

"This bright, young man made an oversized positive impact on Arleigh Burke. My entire crew’s thoughts and prayers are with Seaman Recruit Spearman’s family and friends," said Cmdr. Pete Flynn, the commanding officer of the USS Arleigh Burke.

"We offer our most sincere condolences for their loss. Thank you to the Swedish and German navies, the U.S. Air Force and the sailors from Arleigh Burke for their extensive efforts to search for our shipmate."

NAVY AND MARINE CORPS F-35 JETS UNDERGOING INSPECTION WITH 'HIGH PRIORITY' AFTER POSSIBLE EJECTION SEAT ISSUE

Spearman, 19, completed his basic training in January 2022.

He was stationed on the guided-missile destroyer near Helsinki, Finland when he was lost overboard.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Navy officials attempted to locate and rescue Spearman, but search and rescue operations ceased Aug. 2.

According to his relatives, Spearman is just one of a long line of navy men in his family.

US NAVY DEVELOPING WATER-BASED DRONES TO COMBAT CHINA ‘PACING CHALLENGE’ BUT WARY OF ‘UNPROVEN TECHNOLOGY’

An investigation into the tragic incident is still underway.