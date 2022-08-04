Expand / Collapse search
Navy
Published

US Navy sailor from North Carolina dead after falling overboard in Baltic Sea

US Navy says Seaman Recruit David Spearman went overboard from the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The U.S. Navy has released the name of the sailor who died tragically in the Baltic Sea Monday. 

Seaman Recruit David Spearman of North Carolina was killed after being lost overboard from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a statement released by Navy officials.

"This bright, young man made an oversized positive impact on Arleigh Burke. My entire crew’s thoughts and prayers are with Seaman Recruit Spearman’s family and friends," said Cmdr. Pete Flynn, the commanding officer of the USS Arleigh Burke.

"We offer our most sincere condolences for their loss. Thank you to the Swedish and German navies, the U.S. Air Force and the sailors from Arleigh Burke for their extensive efforts to search for our shipmate."

The guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke transits the Chesapeake Bay on its way back into port. 

The guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke transits the Chesapeake Bay on its way back into port.  (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class RJ Stratchko/Released)

Spearman, 19, completed his basic training in January 2022.

He was stationed on the guided-missile destroyer near Helsinki, Finland when he was lost overboard.

Navy officials attempted to locate and rescue Spearman, but search and rescue operations ceased Aug. 2.

According to his relatives, Spearman is just one of a long line of navy men in his family.

An investigation into the tragic incident is still underway.

