US Marine among 2 men charged with firebombing California Planned Parenthood

Security footage captured two men wearing hooded sweatshirts as they approached the Planned Parenthood clinic in the early morning hours

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
An active-duty Marine and another man were arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly using a Molotov cocktail to firebomb a Planned Parenthood in Southern California, federal authorities said.

Tibet Ergul, 21, and Chance Brannon, 23, an active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, were named in a criminal complaint. 

The complaint alleges that Ergul and Brannon used an explosive to damage a Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa, about 45 miles south of Los Angeles, on March 13, 2022. 

According to the complaint, the two men attacked the clinic around 1 a.m. that morning. The affidavit describes security videos showing two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks as they approached the clinic. 

Suspects wanted in Planned Parenthood firebombing

The FBI previously released these images of suspects wanted for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an Orange County Planned Parenthood on March 13, 2022. (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

The two men are accused of igniting and throwing a Molotov cocktail at the clinic entrance, causing a fire. The fire forced the clinic to close and cancel 30 appointments that day, the Justice Department said. 

The Costa Mesa Police Department and fire department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. An analysis of evidence collected at the scene showed that the glass container and other materials contained gasoline, the DOJ said. 

Planned Parenthood Signage

FILE- Planned Parenthood signage. Two men have been arrested for allegedly tossing a Molotov cocktail into a Planned Parenthood in California.  (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Camp Pendleton and Planned Parenthood for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Both defendants were expected to make their initial appearances Wednesday afternoon in the United States District Court in Santa Ana. 

The defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison if found guilty. 

