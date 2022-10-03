Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

US judge tosses out Mexico's massive lawsuit against gun manufacturers

Weapons made in the United States have armed Mexican drug cartels amid bloody conflicts over drug routes and territory

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a $10 million lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against gun makers they accused of facilitating the trafficking of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels.

Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor said in a Boston federal court that federal law bars lawsuits against gun manufacturers seeking to hold them responsible for when people use the weapons for their intended purpose, Reuters reported. 

"While the court has considerable sympathy for the people of Mexico, and none whatsoever for those who traffic guns to Mexican criminal organizations, it is duty-bound to follow the law," Saylor wrote in a 44-page decision.

MEMBERS OF EXTREME JEWISH SECT IN MEXICO ESCAPE ENCAMPMENT

A cache of seized weapons that were to be smuggled into Mexico is displayed in Phoenix. Last week, a judge dismissed a $10 million lawsuit brought by Mexico against gun makers. 

A cache of seized weapons that were to be smuggled into Mexico is displayed in Phoenix. Last week, a judge dismissed a $10 million lawsuit brought by Mexico against gun makers.  (Fox News)

Saylor said the law contains some narrow exceptions but none applied to the lawsuit brought by the Mexican government. The defendants in the suit included Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., Sturm, Ruger & Co and other gun makers. 

Mexico said it will appeal the ruling. 

File photo of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

File photo of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. ((Ismael Rosas / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images))

"This suit by the Mexican government has received worldwide recognition and has been considered a turning point in the discussion around the gun industry's responsibility for the violence experience in Mexico and the region," Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Many of the weapons used by Mexican drug cartels have been traced back to the United States as violence continues to fuel bloody conflicts between criminal groups. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The crime that is devastating the people of Mexico is not the fault of members of the firearm industry, that under U.S. law, can only sell their lawful products to Americans exercising their Second Amendment rights after passing a background check," said Lawrence Keane, the general counsel of firearm industry trade group National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.