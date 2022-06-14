US heat: Midwest, Southeast to see records

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The heat will be the biggest story this week with dangerous temperatures shattering records from the upper Midwest down into the Southeast.

NEW ORLEANS WEATHER: DRIVERS STUCK AFTER FLOODING FROM STORMS

Excessive heat watches, warnings and advisories are up for nearly a third of the U.S., lasting through the week.

Temperatures will also soar across California and the Southwest on Tuesday.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms could impact portions of the upper Midwest, the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic region.

Meanwhile, it’s cold and wet weather for the Northwest and northern Rockies.

Dry heat and gusty winds will produce another day of elevated-to-critical fire weather conditions for the Southwest and High Plains.