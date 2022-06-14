Expand / Collapse search
Published

US heat: Midwest, Southeast to see records

Heat warnings, advisories are up

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The heat will be the biggest story this week with dangerous temperatures shattering records from the upper Midwest down into the Southeast.  

NEW ORLEANS WEATHER: DRIVERS STUCK AFTER FLOODING FROM STORMS

Potential record-high temperatures in the eastern U.S.

Potential record-high temperatures in the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Excessive heat watches, warnings and advisories are up for nearly a third of the U.S., lasting through the week.

Heat over the eastern U.S.

Heat over the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will also soar across California and the Southwest on Tuesday.  

Storms threaten the eastern U.S.

Storms threaten the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms could impact portions of the upper Midwest, the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic region. 

The futuretrack for the Northwest

The futuretrack for the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, it’s cold and wet weather for the Northwest and northern Rockies.

The fire outlook for the western U.S.

The fire outlook for the western U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Dry heat and gusty winds will produce another day of elevated-to-critical fire weather conditions for the Southwest and High Plains. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.