US customs officers seize more than 20,000 fake Oral-B toothbrush heads

There’s a counterfeit market for everything apparently.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia say they have seized more than 20,000 fake Oral-B toothbrush heads that were bound for an address in Delran, N.J.

The products were found inside an air cargo shipment on Oct. 1 and had been flagged “due to poor packaging and questionable quality,” the agency said.

BORDER PATROL SEIZES 11 COUNTERFEIT SUPER BOWL, WORLD SERIES RINGS

“Counterfeit brush heads are manufactured in unsanitary facilities with substandard materials that may sicken users or cause bleeding to a user’s gums or mouth, and structural defects may cause the brush head to detach and potentially choke users,” it added in a statement.

CBP says if the products were authentic, the combined retail value would be $95,600.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shipment contained 1,200 10-packs and 2,800 3-packs of the fake toothbrush heads.