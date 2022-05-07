Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

US Coast Guard assisting disabled yacht off Washington coast

Seven people are onboard the disabled vessel, the Coast Guard said

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
US Coast Guard assisting disabled yacht with 7 onboard

US Coast Guard assisting disabled yacht with 7 onboard

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting a yacht that is disabled in Washington State with seven people on board, with water entering the stern. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting a yacht that is disabled off the coast of Washington State with seven people on board.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard said that the 143-foot yacht is disabled 45 miles northwest of Grays Harbor, Washington.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting a yacht that is disabled in Washington State with seven people on board, with water entering the stern.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting a yacht that is disabled in Washington State with seven people on board, with water entering the stern. (U.S. Coast Guard)

The yacht's transom door is unable to close and water is entering the stern, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. No one on the yacht is injured.

"#USCG crews responding to a disabled 143-foot yacht 45-miles northwest of Grays Harbor, Wash., with 7 people aboard. No medical concerns. Vessel cannot close transom door and water has entered the stern. Flooding is under control. Rescue crews remain on scene," the tweet states.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting a yacht that is disabled in Washington State with seven people on board, with water entering the stern.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting a yacht that is disabled in Washington State with seven people on board, with water entering the stern. (U.S. Coast Guard)

A 210-foot U.S. Coast Guard vessel is headed to the area to tow the yacht.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.