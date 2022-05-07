US Coast Guard assisting disabled yacht off Washington coast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting a yacht that is disabled off the coast of Washington State with seven people on board.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard said that the 143-foot yacht is disabled 45 miles northwest of Grays Harbor, Washington.

The yacht's transom door is unable to close and water is entering the stern, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. No one on the yacht is injured.

"#USCG crews responding to a disabled 143-foot yacht 45-miles northwest of Grays Harbor, Wash., with 7 people aboard. No medical concerns. Vessel cannot close transom door and water has entered the stern. Flooding is under control. Rescue crews remain on scene," the tweet states.

A 210-foot U.S. Coast Guard vessel is headed to the area to tow the yacht.