Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coast Guard
Published

US Coast Guard addresses conclusion, next steps in Titan submersible's deadly implosion

The search for the missing Titan submersible spanned several days and involved multiple agencies

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Experts want a Titan submarine wreckage recovery Video

Experts want a Titan submarine wreckage recovery

Fox News' Mike Tobin has the latest on the tragic Titanic submersible implosion on 'Special Report.'

The U.S. Coast Guard is holding a press conference Sunday afternoon to discuss its response to the missing Titanic tourist submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions.  

Rear Admiral John Mauger is expected to discuss the conclusion of the search and the rescue aspects of the response and provide information on how the marine board of investigation will be conducted. 

OceanGate tourist submersible

An undated photo shows tourist submersible belongs to OceanGate descents at a sea. (Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Coast Guard’s update in the saga comes three days after debris from the Titan submersible was found roughly 1,600 feet from the Titanic in North Atlantic waters after a days-long search involving multiple agencies across three countries. 

OCEANGATE PASSENGER SULEMAN DAWOOD WAS ‘TERRIFIED’ OF TITANIC TRIP, AUNT SAYS

The Polar Prince left Newfoundland towing the ill-fated Titan on June 16. There were 41 people on board — 17 crew members and 24 others — including the five-man team. The 20,000-pound submersible imploded on its way to tour the Titanic wreckage, killing all five on board. 

Bahamian research vessel, Deep Energy helping search for the submersible Titan

This image shows the Bahamian research vessel, Deep Energy helping search for the submersible Titan on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard/Cover Images)

This file image provided by OceanGate shows crew members preparing the Titan submersible for testing in the Everett Marina in Everett, Washington. (OceanGate Expeditions)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities from the U.S. and Canada have begun the process of probing the cause of the underwater implosion and are grappling with questions of who is responsible for determining how the tragedy unfolded. The Navy is continuing to support the U.S. Coast Guard as operations continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 