Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

US CBP warns migrants not to cross border in Big Bend Sector amid sizzling temps

Agents with the Big Bend Sector of CBP have encountered 5 dead migrants since the start of the fiscal year

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
DOJ to sue Texas over border buoys Video

DOJ to sue Texas over border buoys

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Chris Cabrera tells ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ that most agents are ‘proud’ of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border control efforts despite the legal action.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials are warning illegal immigrants not to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Big Bend region of Texas, as an extreme heat wave could make the excursion a deadly one.

The U.S. Border Patrol Big Bend Sector issued the warning on Monday, particularly to people intending to cross the border illegally into the desert and mountains of West Texas.

Temperatures in the region are expected to reach into the 100s for the next 10 days.

The agency said each year, remains of migrants who died from heat-related injuries are discovered by patrol agents in the southwest border sectors.

FLORIDA MAN, STEPSON DIE AFTER HIKING AT TEXAS NATIONAL PARK IN SIZZLING TEMPS

river and desert along Hot Springs Canyon Trail

The Hot Springs Canyon Trail at Big Bend National Park in Texas winds for three miles along rugged desert and rocky cliffs, officials said. (National Park Service)

While the migrants are entering the country illegally most of the time, the Big Bend Sector said the death of any human is tragic, so it issued a warning about the danger to preserve human life.

Officials with the sector said just this year, its agents have recorded 63 rescues, which include 911 calls and beacon activations from migrants in distress.

SWELTERING TEXAS HEAT WAVE SCORCHES SOUTHERN CITIES, BRINGING TRIPLE-DIGIT TEMPERATURES

Rio Grande Valley sector chief patrol agent

FILE: A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch on the uniform of a Rio Grande Valley sector chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol.  (CBP)

Agents in the Big Bend Sector have also discovered five dead migrants this fiscal year.

"Extreme heat has the potential to be deadly and kills more people than any other weather event," Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said. "Please reconsider and do not cross the border illegally during these extreme heat conditions. It is simply not worth the risk of your life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Anyone who sees something suspicious along the border is encouraged to contact the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on its hotline at 866-581-7549.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.