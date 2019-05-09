Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

IMMIGRATION
Published
Last Update 16 mins ago

US asylum limits spawn mishmash wait systems in Mexico

By ELLIOT SPAGAT, NOMAAN MERCHANT and PATRICIO ESPINOZA | Associated Press
In this April 29, 2019, photo, Cuban migrants are escorted in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, by Mexican immigration officials as they cross the Paso del Norte International bridge to be processed as asylum seekers on the U.S. side of the border. U.S. authorities have been telling asylum seekers that they are at capacity and to return when space opens up, a hands-off approach that has created haphazard and often-dubious arrangements in Mexico. (AP Photo/Christian Torres)

In this April 29, 2019, photo, Cuban migrants are escorted in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, by Mexican immigration officials as they cross the Paso del Norte International bridge to be processed as asylum seekers on the U.S. side of the border. U.S. authorities have been telling asylum seekers that they are at capacity and to return when space opens up, a hands-off approach that has created haphazard and often-dubious arrangements in Mexico. (AP Photo/Christian Torres)

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico – For thousands of asylum seekers, there are many ways to wait at the threshold of the United States.

Parents and children sleep in tents next to bridges leading to Texas for weeks on end, desperately hoping their names and numbers are called so they can be let in.

Some pay bribes to get to the front of the line; others, determined to enter the country legally, wait patiently.

The Associated Press visited eight cities along the U.S.-Mexico border and found 13,000 immigrants on waiting lists to get into the country — exposed to haphazard and often-dubious arrangements that vary sharply by location.

The lines began to swell in the last year when the administration limited the number of asylum cases it accepts each day at the main border crossings.