US soldier dies after bear attack in Alaska

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. soldier died of injuries sustained in a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska.

SOLO CLIMBER MISSING FOR NEARLY A WEEK FOUND DEAD IN ALASKA

The soldier was part of a small group in a training area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the bear attacked.

The name of the soldier was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident.

ALASKA MOOSE ATTACK AGAINST IDITAROD SLED TEAM LEAVES 4 DOGS INJURED

Alaska Wildlife Troopers were searching for the bear in the area, which is closed to the public for all recreation activity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other information was immediately available.