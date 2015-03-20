Up to 100 Georgia students hit by blast of pepper spray in high school hallway, police say

Police say up to 100 students were affected by a blast of pepper spray set off in a hallway at a Georgia high school.

Douglasville police spokesman Maj. G. Graff says 75 to 100 students complained about itchy eyes and noses after someone set off the spray at Douglas County High School, west of Atlanta.

Graff tells WSB-TV (http://bit.ly/1eJp6Or) that police were unsure who released the pepper spray and were looking at surveillance video to learn more.

Emergency officials evaluated the students as firefighters helped evacuate part of the building.

