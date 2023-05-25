Expand / Collapse search
Published

Unsettled weather brings thunderstorms to Plains, including risk of tornadoes

Heavy rain is forecast to impact the Southeast, mid-Atlantic

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will impact parts of the Plains over the course of the next few days. 

Severe weather in the southern Plains

Severe weather forecast across the southern Plains (Credit: Fox News)

Rain forecast in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast

Rain forecast in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast through Monday (Credit: Fox News)

The unsettled weather will bring the risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.  

National rain forecast

Rain forecast across the country  (Credit: Fox News)

An area of low pressure off the Southeast coast will also bring heavy rainfall and blustery conditions for the region and the mid-Atlantic, threatening many Memorial Day picnics and outdoor activities.  

Wind gusts in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic

Wind gusts forecast in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic (Credit: Fox News)

Memorial Day weather

The national Memorial Day forecast (Credit: Fox News)

The Northeast should remain mostly dry over the long holiday weekend. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."