Unsettled weather brings thunderstorms to Plains, including risk of tornadoes

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will impact parts of the Plains over the course of the next few days.

The unsettled weather will bring the risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

An area of low pressure off the Southeast coast will also bring heavy rainfall and blustery conditions for the region and the mid-Atlantic, threatening many Memorial Day picnics and outdoor activities.

The Northeast should remain mostly dry over the long holiday weekend.